Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,350 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 806,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 897,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,084 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.58 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.