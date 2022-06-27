Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,836 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 707.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 113,081 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $639,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.