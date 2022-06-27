Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

TSE ET opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.72. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of C$12.25 and a 1-year high of C$16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

