Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,196.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Experian from GBX 3,300 ($40.42) to GBX 2,918 ($35.74) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($45.93) to GBX 3,300 ($40.42) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Experian from GBX 3,560 ($43.61) to GBX 3,300 ($40.42) in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Experian from GBX 3,146 ($38.54) to GBX 2,665 ($32.64) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Experian from GBX 4,000 ($49.00) to GBX 3,800 ($46.55) in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Experian alerts:

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. Experian has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $49.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.71%.

About Experian (Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.