FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $396.67.

Shares of FDS opened at $392.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $326.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

In related news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

