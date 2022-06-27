FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Lowered to $475.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $396.67.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $392.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.08. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $326.21 and a 1 year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.94%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

