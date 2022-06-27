FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.75-13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $396.67.

FDS opened at $392.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 1.99. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $326.21 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.64 and a 200-day moving average of $415.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 19,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

