FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $276.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $265.00 to $276.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.10.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.83. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $302.65.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.