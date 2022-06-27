Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,357 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.7% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $182,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,359.50 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,291.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,584.85.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

