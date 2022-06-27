Field Trip Health (FTRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ FTRP opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41. Field Trip Health has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $6.74.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Field Trip Health stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.15% of Field Trip Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.