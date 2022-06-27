Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Shares of FRGI stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.07. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.