Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.07. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 516,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 224,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 97,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after buying an additional 96,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilantic Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.