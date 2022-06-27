Financial Comparison: BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) & International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) and International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get BTCS alerts:

This table compares BTCS and International Card Establishment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -880.56% -152.08% -109.91% International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BTCS and International Card Establishment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 International Card Establishment 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTCS currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 242.86%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than International Card Establishment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTCS and International Card Establishment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.21 million 18.30 -$16.05 million N/A N/A International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Card Establishment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTCS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of BTCS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BTCS beats International Card Establishment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BTCS Company Profile (Get Rating)

BTCS Inc. focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

International Card Establishment Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Card Establishment, Inc. provides merchant services in the United States. It offers payment processing services for brick and mortar merchants; proprietary gift and loyalty program; gift cards with customized artwork; various merchant terminals and accessories; leasing program; customer support; and agent program. The company is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.