Findev Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0058 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNSGF opened at $0.38 on Monday. Findev has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.
Findev Company Profile (Get Rating)
