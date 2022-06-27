Findev Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0058 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNSGF opened at $0.38 on Monday. Findev has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

Findev Company Profile

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, and low-rise/subdivisions. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016.

