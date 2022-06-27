First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.
Several research firms have weighed in on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.
In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of FHN stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.
About First Horizon (Get Rating)
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Horizon (FHN)
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.