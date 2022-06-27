First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2,514.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 711,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,714,000 after buying an additional 684,314 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,842,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,111,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 43.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 93,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

