First National Financial Co. (FN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

FN opened at C$33.58 on Monday. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$350.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.4799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,101.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares in the company, valued at C$312,624,974.07.

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.71.

About First National Financial (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.