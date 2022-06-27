First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,707 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.57% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $31,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.21 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

