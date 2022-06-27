FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of IRT opened at $20.78 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

About Independence Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.