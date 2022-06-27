FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $115.44 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

