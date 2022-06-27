FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,225,000.

VEA opened at $41.58 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20.

