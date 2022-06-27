FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 125.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after purchasing an additional 318,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $78.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

