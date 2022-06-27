FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 136.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

SCHB opened at $45.73 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

