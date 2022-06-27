FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 60.7% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 56,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $63.04 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $273.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

