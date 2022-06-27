FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $125.10 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

