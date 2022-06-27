FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Invests $211,000 in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3,402.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 247,533 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.