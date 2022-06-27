FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528,228 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in American Express by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after purchasing an additional 368,457 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

AXP opened at $146.15 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $136.49 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average of $172.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

