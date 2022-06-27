FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $235.25 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

