FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases 14,892 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 127.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 377.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.97. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

