FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases 927 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,972,000 after acquiring an additional 430,970 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after buying an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 813,738 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,612,000 after purchasing an additional 369,394 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total value of $42,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,797,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,871,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 653,411 shares of company stock worth $89,326,520 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $103.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.09 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

