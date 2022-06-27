FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,658,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. now owns 201,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 190,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

