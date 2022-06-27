FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.9% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Adobe by 86.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,765 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 25.2% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

ADBE opened at $387.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $401.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.63. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.