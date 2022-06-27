FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,371,000. Mayport LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,608,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 74,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

