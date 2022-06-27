FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,985 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.