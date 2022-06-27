FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

Shares of GE stock opened at $67.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

