FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of FSV stock opened at C$159.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$157.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$184.88. The company has a market cap of C$7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.75. FirstService has a 12 month low of C$145.76 and a 12 month high of C$256.01.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 6.4885561 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$209.40.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

