Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 1,003 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 705.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $51.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.73. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 24.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

