Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,866,000 after purchasing an additional 456,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after buying an additional 39,857 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,078,000 after buying an additional 807,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,021,000 after buying an additional 60,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after buying an additional 144,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.41.

Shares of PD opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,989,849.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $60,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 298,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,435,992.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,829. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

