Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $94.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

