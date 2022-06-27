Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 601,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $60.03 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42.

