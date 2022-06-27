Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

