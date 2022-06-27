Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $225.33 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.16 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.56.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

