Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given New £156 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from £161 ($197.21) to £156 ($191.08) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159.90 ($195.86) to £126 ($154.34) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($164.75) to £138.20 ($169.28) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($189.86) to £138 ($169.03) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13,955.00.

PDYPY stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $48.36 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

