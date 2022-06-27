Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 162 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,504,000 after buying an additional 9,801,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in NVIDIA by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,167,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $656,111,000 after buying an additional 2,370,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $171.26 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $428.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.83.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

