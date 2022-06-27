Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $178,697.52 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $25.08.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Funko by 48.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 191,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 62,917 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Funko by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 221,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

