FY2022 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $13.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.07. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.86 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 6.20%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

