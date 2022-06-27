FY2023 Earnings Estimate for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AB SKF (publ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for AB SKF (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKFRY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 160 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Danske upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $15.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.07. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $27.12.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 8.90%.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

