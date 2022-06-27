FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $7.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.34. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

DRI stock opened at $119.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.