Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.18%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 878.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 21.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

