Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Gecina from €137.00 ($144.21) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gecina from €135.00 ($142.11) to €120.00 ($126.32) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Gecina from €134.50 ($141.58) to €123.50 ($130.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of GECFF stock opened at $96.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $96.15 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.76.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

