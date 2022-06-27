GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.79. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.88 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.