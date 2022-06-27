Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC opened at $224.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.75.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

